Elkhart County corrections officer arrested for sexual misconduct with inmate

Malachi Yoder
Malachi Yoder(Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A corrections officer in Elkhart County was arrested after police say he was engaging in sexual activity with a female inmate.

According to police, corrections staff notified their supervisor last week that a female inmate reported engaging in sexual activity with an unidentified male corrections officer.

Detectives with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were called to the jail where they immediately began an investigation into the allegations. They later identified Malachi Yoder, 26, as the employee alleged to be involved.

Yoder was immediately terminated from employment. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for the charge of sexual misconduct with a service provider.

