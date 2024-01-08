Advertise With Us

Bradley Cooper attends 81st Golden Globe Awards with his mother

Gloria Campano, left, and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday,...
Gloria Campano, left, and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Actor Bradley Cooper made waves at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Sunday night alongside his date for the event, which was his mother.

Cooper arrived at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with his mom, Gloria Campano on his arm.

Campano has been especially important to Cooper, according to People. The actor has reportedly been very close with his parents, even going so far as to have them moved into his home just before his father’s death in 2011.

After the loss of his father, Cooper said he and his mother became each other’s emotional support.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us,” Cooper told People at the time. “It was a schism, and it’s aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other.”

Campano frequently attends premieres and awards shows with Cooper, and has even starred alongside him in a T-Mobile commercial for the Super Bowl.

