2nd Chance Pet: Jo

She’s a 9-year-old German Shepherd who loves to play ball in the yard!
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week’s 2nd Chance Pet is a “sweetheart” and a “showstopper!”

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Jo! She’s a 9-year-old German Shepherd who loves to play ball in the yard!

Cooper says Jo would be great for a family with older children due to her size. She also needs to be the only animal in the home, as she is not a fan of other dogs (and therefore likely not a fan of cats).

To learn more about Jo and to see if she is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Jo or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or to Pet Refuge’s Facebook page.

