Advertise With Us

World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in Warren Township house fire
Yoder is escorted by police to her sentencing trial on Jan. 5, 2024.
LaPorte Co. mother sentenced to 42 years for role in death of 4-year-old boy
Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as two Black males wearing...
Police searching for suspects involved in shootout with off-duty Notre Dame police officer
First Alert Forecast: Wintry System Coming Tuesday, Continuing Snow Through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Wintry System Coming Tuesday, Continuing Snow Through Saturday
Our reporter Monica Murphy talks to Dave Matthews at the East Race Market.
A sneak preview at the downtown South Bend grocery store ‘East Race Market’

Latest News

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
The Irish kept things close throughout, but the Blue Devils eventually pulled away and picked...
Notre Dame men lose to No. 14 Duke 67-59
Inauguration gala held for Elkhart Mayor Roberson
Saturday night was a big night in Elkhart, as Mayor Rod Roberson was inaugurated to a second...
Inauguration gala held for Elkhart Mayor Roberson