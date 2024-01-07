Small Business Sunday: A Healing Oasis

Deborah Barton from A Healing Oasis in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk to us a little bit about the power of holistic healing.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the first Sunday of 2024, which means it’s time for our first “Small Business Sunday” segment of the year!

Deborah Barton from A Healing Oasis in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk to us a little bit about the power of holistic healing. You can learn more by watching the video above!

A Healing Oasis is located at 714 E. Jefferson Boulevard just outside of Howard Park. There are currently no retail hours, so you’ll need to schedule an appointment.

For more information, call A Healing Oasis at 574-286-2956 or send an email to AHealingOasisSB@gmail.com.

You can also follow A Healing Oasis on Facebook.

