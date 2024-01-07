Notre Dame men lose to No. 14 Duke 67-59

Notre Dame's Julian Roper II (1) drives past Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) during the second...
Notre Dame's Julian Roper II (1) drives past Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By WNDU.com and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team held No. 14 Duke to a season low in both points and shooting percentage but ultimately lost to the Blue Devils 67-59 at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) led 24-15 with 7:06 left in the first half. But the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) responded with a 14-3 run for a 29-27 lead at the break.

Duke extended that run to 19-3 to start the second half, but the Irish kept things close throughout and closed to 57-55 with about three minutes left. However, the Blue Devils eventually pulled away and picked up their sixth consecutive win.

“We’re limited in who we are as a team offensively,” said Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry after the game. “Currently as constructed, we’re limited. We’ll grow and we’ll keep getting better, but I think that’s the thing — I don’t know how much that changes this year. We have to be a little bit better in our execution and what we’re doing, having everybody on the same page. Focus has got to be better offensively.”

Freshman guard Markus Burton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Braeden Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Kebba Njie also gave the Irish a lift with nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Notre Dame hits the road on Tuesday to face Georgia Tech. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

