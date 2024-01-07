NASA to resume moon expeditions

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WNDU) - Those of us at a certain age remember being huddled in front of a black and white television, perhaps with our parents or grandparents, watching Neil Armstrong and then Buzz Aldrin come out of the lunar module, climb down the ladder, and step onto the surface of the moon.

The images were grainy, and we could hear the astronauts speaking from the moon with that slightly distorted radio transmission voice that broke up intermittently.

Now, decades later, we are poised to go back to the moon.

Tomorrow, the Peregrine Mission One lander is expected to be launched on a journey to deliver scientific and other payloads to the lunar surface.

Apollo 17, 1972. The last time the U.S. made a trip to the moon. Now, 50 years later, NASA is returning to the surface of the moon. The Peregrine Mission One is a NASA collaboration with private space companies.

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic spearheaded the design of the lunar lander, which you can see here being loaded onto a Vulcan rocket.

The rocket itself was created by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, and this will be its inaugural flight.

NASA is taking a back seat on the mission with Astrobotic running operations from its own ground control in Pittsburgh. Peregrine is due to land on the moon on Feb. 23, gently touching down near the Gruithuisen Domes, which are named after the Bavarian astronomer.

Peregrine marks the start of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, which will allow the government space agency to outsource the launch and transport of its lunar cargo to private companies.

That cargo is key to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put the first woman and the first person of color on the moon.

The Peregrine lander is boxy, two-and-a-half meters long, and just under two meters tall on board pieces of NASA cargo, some of which will gather valuable data for future moon missions. Also on board an assortment of payloads from seven different countries including a Bitcoin-encoded coin from the Seychelles, a lunar rover built by students at Carnegie Mellon University and even human remains, thanks to Elysium Space. Capsules containing a portion of Elysium customers loved ones will create a lunar memorial for friends and relatives to look at in the night sky.

Hot on the heels of Peregrine will be NASA’s Second CLPS Mission Intuitive Machines Nova Sea lander, which will launch on a SpaceX rocket as early as February delivering five more payloads to the moon’s south pole.

With around a dozen companies bidding for NASA’s lunar contracts, Peregrine marks the start of a brand new moonshot and a giant leap for the entire space industry.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.