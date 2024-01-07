Michigan Republicans vote to remove chairwoman

LANSING (WNDU/WILX) - Members of the GOP State Committee voted to remove Chairwoman Kristina Karamo on Saturday.

According to our Gray-affiliate WILX, present committee members voted 88% in favor of Karamo’s removal at the meeting.

Bree Moeggenberg, a state committee member, said the meeting is the first process in protecting Republican voices.

“We have taken the first step to engage and protect the various voices and liberties of all Republicans. We have removed Kristina Karamo as the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party. It is now time to collaborate and grow forward,” Moeggenberg said in a statement to WILX.

Moeggenberg also says other catalysts behind the decision to oust Karamo come from her policy and party organization. Karamo was not in attendance of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party issued a statement on Friday before the meeting, calling it illegitimate:

“Tomorrow’s meeting is a deceptive attempt to manipulate Republicans into thinking that the gathering and its stated agenda — to make motions to amend party bylaws, remove Chair Kristina Karamo and others — will be legitimate. In fact, per the legal findings of MIGOP General Counsel Dan Hartman and Policy Committee Chair Heath Wall, the meeting is not compliant with Party Bylaws. It is, therefore, not an official meeting of the State Committee.”

A special meeting will be held on Jan. 13 in Houghton Lake, where Karamo will be in attendance.

