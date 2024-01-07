Inauguration gala held for Elkhart Mayor Roberson

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday night was a big night in Elkhart, as Mayor Rod Roberson was inaugurated to a second term with a gigantic party.

The main event took place at The Lenox event venue on Main Street. The popular Democratic mayor attracted a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The first African American mayor of Elkhart has an extensive public service record, but on Saturday night he wanted to talk about the people he serves.

“The people in Elkhart are some of the most resilient that I’ve ever seen,” Mayor Roberson said. “We have an RV community that has ups and downs. During the downs, [we] really know that we’re going to come back. We feel as though we’re warriors and that we know that there will be better times ahead. And so, during the times in which it’s down, people are resilient enough to have the strength to still bind together to help each other until the better days come.

“I am blessed to be from this community,” he added. “It’s just a wonderful community, and I’m elated to be able to serve it another four years.”

It would be easy for a man of Roberson’s accomplishments to brag, but the man’s focus isn’t on his impressive resume. It is on his commitment to public service.

This reporter, though, encouraged his wife to brag about her husband. But like the mayor, Regina Roberson spoke about the love they share for the city that formed them.

“I’m a little biased, but he has done an amazing job,” she said. “And he doesn’t just look at himself as the mayor of Elkhart. This is our hometown. We both moved back to Elkhart in order to actually be a part of our hometown. And I must say, both of us were never, ever going to come back to Elkhart. But we both came back because of children, and we wanted to raise our kids in the school system, and we wanted to raise them in the atmosphere that we felt safe and secure with.

“We don’t look at him as the mayor,” she added. “He really is a servant of our city.”

And perhaps that is what’s required for good government — a popular soul-led leader who believes in public service.

