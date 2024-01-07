First Alert Weather Day Tuesday - Wednesday AM: Periods of wet snow sleet & rain

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few peeks of sun. High 36F. Wind SE 10 - 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Our First Alert Weather Day system arrives after midnight. Expect Rain/Snow to increase from south to north overnight. Heavy, wet snow will impact roads overnight with 2-4 inches of snowfall. Due to overnight lows near 32F. Expect a glaze of ice to form on many roadways and bridges.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Heavy, wet snow & sleet are expected for the Tuesday morning commute. 2-4 inches of snowfall. Isolated pockets of 3-6 inches are possible, but not widespread. Delays and cancellations are likely from snow-covered and icy roads Tuesday morning. By 10 AM any heavy, wet snow transitions to rain and sleet as our air temperatures rise above 32F. Expect roads to turn slushy and wet for the second half of the day. Off and on rain is expected for the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. High: 37F Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY NIGHT: rain and sleet are likely Tuesday evening. Rain will transition to sleet and light snow overnight as air temperatures fall back to near 32F. A trace up to an inch is possible. Watch for a few slick roads into Wednesday morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY MORNING: Light snow is likely Wednesday morning. Watch for several slick roads in the morning as air temperatures fall to, or below 32F.. Any light snow ends by the afternoon and any road impacts end. High 34F. Low 27F. Wind W 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: A fast morning system will bring a chance of light snow first thing Thursday, but little to no road impacts are expected at this time. High 34. Low 25.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another low-pressure system arrives in Michiana for the weekend. Our First Alert Weather team has our eyes on this system for a potential First Alert Weather Day depending on the exact track and impacts. Our coldest air since last winter will likely follow behind this system with subzero wind chills into next week and more snow chances. Winter is here!

