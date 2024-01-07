Advertise With Us

Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff

Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.(County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Firefighters in Hawaii helped rescue a 71-year-old woman and her dog after their car went off a cliff in Maui Friday.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety said emergency responders found the vehicle off the side of Kahekili Highway.

The rescuers used ropes to perform the rescue. They estimated the drop-off they were hanging over went 200 feet deep.

The rescue began just before noon, according to officials. Fire personnel used ropes to get to the victim and remove her from the car.

The highway was closed to allow first responders to work safely and has since reopened.

Officials said both the woman and the dog were rescued with no injuries.

Copyright 2024 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in Warren Township house fire
Yoder is escorted by police to her sentencing trial on Jan. 5, 2024.
LaPorte Co. mother sentenced to 42 years for role in death of 4-year-old boy
First Alert Forecast: Wintry System Arriving Tuesday; Another Big Storm by Saturday
Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as two Black males wearing...
Police searching for suspects involved in shootout with off-duty Notre Dame police officer
Our reporter Monica Murphy talks to Dave Matthews at the East Race Market.
A sneak preview at the downtown South Bend grocery store ‘East Race Market’

Latest News

A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
Small Business Sunday: A Healing Oasis