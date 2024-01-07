Appeal denied for Buchanan man accused of killing road worker; trial to proceed

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The case against a Buchanan man accused of killing a Berrien County road worker with his vehicle will proceed to court.

Taylor Ryan Johnson is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, after police say he hit William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda, on Red Bud Trail, near Glendora Road in Oronoko Township with his vehicle in July 2022.

A field sobriety test after the crash revealed that Johnson had a blood alcohol level of 0.194 at the scene. Later, Johnson had a blood alcohol level of 0.161 when tested at the hospital. Both levels are more than twice the legal limit.

Johnson’s case had experienced a previous setback in March 2023, when the trial was delayed to allow Johnson’s attorney to enter arguments against Isom, alleging negligence in the incident.

A judge found no evidence of negligence on behalf of Isom in a ruling last June.

Johnson sought to appeal that judge’s decision with the Michigan Court of Appeals, delaying the trial scheduled for the following August. The court denied that appeal.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the Michigan Supreme Court stated last Thursday that they were denying Johnson’s application for leave to appeal the Aug. 22, 2022 order of the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Per the report, the court said they were “not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.”

Johnson’s charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

