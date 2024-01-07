Advertise With Us

Allegan 20-year-old killed in crash on M-89

(KTTC)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old woman from Allegan is dead following a two-car crash along M-89 on Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police, authorities responded to reports of a crash on M-89 near E B Avenue in Richland Township around 8:40 a.m.

Police say an investigation indicates that the 20-year-old, who was driving a Ford Fusion, was traveling east before losing control, crossing the center line, and colliding head-on with a Dodge Durango.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 41-year-old Plainwell man, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, however, driving too fast did play a part.

