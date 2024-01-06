Swiss Valley opening for season this weekend

The popular ski resort opens for the season on Saturday.
By George Mallet
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - The impending snow may bring a sense of dread to workday commuters, but people who count on winter to make a living are upbeat!

Yes, crews at the South Bend Street Department and the Indiana Toll Road maintenance building in Elkhart County are bracing for hard work ahead. But up the road in Michigan, folks at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area are fully jazzed.

“We’re excited,” said Jamie Stafne, general manager of Swiss Valley. “We’re making snow, and we think we will be ready to open at 9 tomorrow morning.”

When it finally got cold enough to do so, lift operations manager Jeff Russell got his team to work making snow.

“They put in a lot of hours the last couple of nights,” Russell said. “As we know, it’s been warm. Cold weather has helped us, but we’ve had a nice push the last couple of nights. The guys have been building up as much snow as we can. We’re just trying to get open as soon as possible.”

And they don’t care whether it snows sideways early next week because the skiing faithful are all Swiss Valley bound.

“We like the natural snow. It increases numbers and interest,” Stafne explained. “But we have plenty of season pass holders, ski clubs, and field trips and groups scheduled, and us taking mother nature and manipulating it — making the snow that we’ve made gives us the opportunity to bring all those people out here and enjoy winter, even though it has been without natural snow.”

Ideally, Swiss Valley likes to open during the holidays when all the kids are home on their winter break. That didn’t happen this year, and it really didn’t happen last year either.

Now though, Swiss Valley is coated in snow and winter optimism.

Swiss Valley is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, head to Swiss Valley’s website or Facebook page.

