Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Lymphoma in Pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lymphoma is a cancer that affects our pets, and is similar to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in people.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning and discussed the signs, diagnosis, and care for this condition.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as two Black males wearing...
Police searching for suspects involved in shootout with off-duty Notre Dame police officer
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
First Alert Weather Day: Winter System Bringing Rain and Snow Tuesday & Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Winter System Bringing Rain and Snow Tuesday & Wednesday
Everything on the menu is cooked in the woodfire smoker, including the cookies and cobbler.
Michiana Eats: Outlaw BBQ
A mugshot of Julius.
22-year-old charged with OWI resulting in death after Mishawaka crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, January 6, 2024
When you think of where an oil spill would take place, you may not think of Michiana. But as...
WNDU Vault: Oil Spill in Michigan City
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by...
Pet Vet: Pet Vet: Lymphoma in Pets
Crews respond to overnight house fire in St. Joseph County