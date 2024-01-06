Man captured after allegedly shooting 73-year-old woman to death, setting body on fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man from Scott County, Mississippi, has been captured nearly a week after he was accused of raping and killing a 73-year-old woman before setting her body on fire in Forest.

Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Commander Carlos Cosby says U.S. Marshals were informed that Sammy Patrick was riding in a stolen vehicle out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on Friday.

Cosby says one agent and a state trooper were able to spot the vehicle. The trooper then pulled Patrick over at the QuikTrip convenience store in Byram before 11 a.m.

Patrick is accused of rape and murder, according to the task force. The crime took place on Dec. 30 around 2 p.m. on Old Jackson Road in Forest.

Patrick is alleged to have broken into a Scott County home before shooting, killing and lighting 73-year-old Dee Eady on fire.

Eady’s family found their loved one’s body inside the home after they got a cellphone alert from the victim’s security system.

Law enforcement has yet to determine a motive for Eady’s killing.

“There was no direct connection that we know of,” Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said. “Ms. Eady was a widow and lived there by herself. [Patrick’s] home is not far from where she lived. There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link, such as him working for her or knowing her in a personal situation.”

Multiple local, state and federal agencies assisted the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the investigation.

