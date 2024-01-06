Advertise With Us

House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7

President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson is inviting President Joe Biden to deliver his annual State of the Union address on March 7.

In a letter sent to the White House on Saturday, Johnson, R-La., extended the formal invitation for Biden to speak to a joint session of Congress. Johnson said he was inviting Biden “in this moment of great challenge for our country.”

This will be the first State of the Union for Johnson as speaker, who traditionally sits behind and to the left of the president during the address to Congress. This year’s speech will offer an opportunity for Biden to detail his broader vision and policy priorities as he campaigns for reelection in November.

Notably, Biden’s address is scheduled for after a pair of critical deadlines to avert a government shutdown.

Funding for federal agencies that oversee programs for veterans, and on transportation, housing, agriculture and energy, is set to expire Jan. 19. Funding for the rest of the federal government, including the Pentagon, State Department and Homeland Security, will run out Feb. 2.

In last year’s State of the Union, Biden repeatedly declared that he would “finish the job” on critical parts of his agenda that remained incomplete, such as capping insulin costs for all Americans, taking more aggressive actions on climate change, banning so-called assault-style weapons and pushing for higher taxes on corporations and the rich.

It was also his first State of the Union in front of a divided Congress, and some House Republicans interrupted and jeered at Biden, particularly when he spoke about efforts from some GOP lawmakers to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as two Black males wearing...
Police searching for suspects involved in shootout with off-duty Notre Dame police officer
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
First Alert Weather Day: Winter System Bringing Rain and Snow Tuesday & Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Winter System Bringing Rain and Snow Tuesday & Wednesday
Everything on the menu is cooked in the woodfire smoker, including the cookies and cobbler.
Michiana Eats: Outlaw BBQ
A mugshot of Julius.
22-year-old charged with OWI resulting in death after Mishawaka crash

Latest News

An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, January 6, 2024
When you think of where an oil spill would take place, you may not think of Michiana. But as...
WNDU Vault: Oil Spill in Michigan City
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by...
Pet Vet: Lymphoma in Pets