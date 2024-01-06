Advertise With Us

Goshen hosts annual Fire & Ice Festival

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen’s First Fridays are back for the new year!

The city hosted its annual Fire & Ice Festival on Jan. 5, which kicked off at noon.

The community was invited to head downtown and watch professional ice carvers turn giant 300-pound ice blocks into art. Then, at 5 p.m., fire dancers were on hand performing stunts and wheeling fire, and there was even a sword-swallower!

Kids were invited to sit on the ice throne and sleigh for pictures, and complimentary marshmallows were on hand.

Check out the video above to see all the fun!

