Goshen hosts annual Fire & Ice Festival

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen’s First Fridays are back for the new year!

The city hosted its annual Fire & Ice Festival on Jan. 5, which kicked off at noon.

The community was invited to head downtown and watch professional ice carvers turn giant 300-pound ice blocks into art. Then, at 5 p.m., fire dancers were on hand performing stunts and wheeling fire, and there was even a sword-swallower!

Kids were invited to sit on the ice throne and sleigh for pictures, and complimentary marshmallows were on hand.

