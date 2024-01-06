Crews respond to overnight house fire in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials are investigating what led up to a house fire in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail in St. Joseph County.

Ring doorbell video from a nearby house shows flames coming through the garage of the house around 11:10 p.m. Friday night. Fire officials have confirmed to 16 News Now that the fire did start in the garage, before spreading to the house.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or how many people were in the house at the time of the fire. Crews are also looking into how extensive the damage was from the blaze.

