Bremen man found guilty of distributing child sexual abuse material in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNDU) - A federal jury in North Carolina has found a Bremen man guilty of bringing child sexual abuse material to North Carolina and distributing it.

***WARNING: Some readers might find the details in this story disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.***

According to WCNC via our sister station WTHR, 44-year-old Brandon Keith Hardy of Bremen has been convicted of distributing and transporting child sexual abuse material along with making notice of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina says Hardy used dark web chatrooms and encrypted messaging services to send material to send links on the dark web that had the child sex abuse material in question. According to WCNC, it turns out Hardy was messaging with undercover law enforcement.

The district attorney’s office also says Hardy had a collection of child sex abuse material on his phone, had said he wanted to engage in sexual activity with a child, and claimed he had sexually abused other children.

Hardy remains in federal custody, and a sentencing date has not yet been set. If sentenced to the maximum possible for both charges, Hardy could face up to 70 years in federal prison.

