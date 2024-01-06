Bremen man found guilty of distributing child sexual abuse material in North Carolina

(Envato)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNDU) - A federal jury in North Carolina has found a Bremen man guilty of bringing child sexual abuse material to North Carolina and distributing it.

***WARNING: Some readers might find the details in this story disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.***

According to WCNC via our sister station WTHR, 44-year-old Brandon Keith Hardy of Bremen has been convicted of distributing and transporting child sexual abuse material along with making notice of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina says Hardy used dark web chatrooms and encrypted messaging services to send material to send links on the dark web that had the child sex abuse material in question. According to WCNC, it turns out Hardy was messaging with undercover law enforcement.

The district attorney’s office also says Hardy had a collection of child sex abuse material on his phone, had said he wanted to engage in sexual activity with a child, and claimed he had sexually abused other children.

Hardy remains in federal custody, and a sentencing date has not yet been set. If sentenced to the maximum possible for both charges, Hardy could face up to 70 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as two Black males wearing...

Police searching for suspects involved in shootout with off-duty Notre Dame police officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Officers were called late Thursday afternoon to the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard on reports of a burglary in progress.

News

It happened late Friday night in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail in the Fox Run neighborhood.

3 injured in Warren Township house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

In this clip from the WNDU Vault, Elkhart's mayor heads to D.C. to lobby for a bill that ...

WNDU Vault: Elkhart pushes for Clean Water Bill

Updated: 3 hours ago
In the previous WNDU Vault clip we shared, we talked about an oil spill in Michigan City that left behind major damage to parts of Trail Creek. But as this next clip in the Vault shows us, Michigan City wasn't the only area with water issues back in the ‘80s.

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, January 6, 2024

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, January 6, 2024

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

When you think of where an oil spill would take place, you may not think of Michiana. But as...

WNDU Vault: Oil spill in Michigan City

Updated: 4 hours ago
It's not often that you hear about an oil spill, let alone one in Michiana. But as this clip in the WNDU Vault shows us, we saw a major spill take place right here in 1986.

News

Pet Vet: Lymphoma in Pets

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning and discussed the signs, diagnosis, and care for this condition.

News

Pet Vet: Pet Vet: Lymphoma in Pets

Pet Vet: Pet Vet: Lymphoma in Pets

Updated: 5 hours ago
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning and discussed the signs, diagnosis, and care for this condition.

News

Crews were called late Friday night to a home in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail, which is in...

Crews respond to overnight house fire in St. Joseph County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Crews were called late Friday night to a home in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail, which is in the Fox Run neighborhood in Warren Township.

News

3 injured in Warren Township house fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
It happened late Friday night in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail in the Fox Run neighborhood.

News

A man kneels by a sculpture at the Fire & Ice Festival in Goshen on Jan. 5, 2024.

Goshen hosts annual Fire & Ice Festival

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Downtown businesses were open and ready with food, warm drinks, and shopping deals.