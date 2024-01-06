Advertise With Us

Adams HS swim teams host ‘reverse swim meet’ to raise funds for new equipment

The event featured teachers and parents competing in races to help raise funds for new starting blocks for their pool.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The boys and girls swimming teams at John Adams High School need new starting blocks in their pool, so they held a fundraiser on Saturday.

The event featured teachers and parents competing in races. Take heart, though, the competition took place under the watchful eyes of lifeguards.

“We are doing what is called a reverse swim meet,” explained Josh Skube, head swimming coach at Adams. “The parents are always coming to the meets spectating and watching their kids. Today, we are going to flip it around and have the parents swim. The kids will officiate or time or work the meet like their parents would normally do.”

In addition to new starting blocks, the team needs a lot of new training equipment.

“The swimming community in south bend is dwindling, the teams themselves are getting smaller and smaller,” Skube said. “So, any attention we can bring to the local clubs or the high school sports the better as we try to revitalize swimming in South Bend.”

All donations made to this fundraiser will go directly to support the purchase of the new equipment needed for the pool.

