3 injured in Warren Township house fire

Crews were called late Friday night to a home in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail, which is in the Fox Run neighborhood in Warren Township.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were injured in a house fire just west of South Bend late Friday night.

Crews were called just before 11:15 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail, which is in the Fox Run neighborhood in Warren Township. They were able to get the fire under control just after 11:50 p.m.

Three people inside the home suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say it started in the garage and spread to the house.

