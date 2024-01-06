3 injured in Warren Township house fire

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were injured in a house fire just west of South Bend late Friday night.

Crews were called just before 11:15 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Hunt Trail, which is in the Fox Run neighborhood in Warren Township. They were able to get the fire under control just after 11:50 p.m.

Three people inside the home suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say it started in the garage and spread to the house.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Autoplay

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.