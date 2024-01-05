Unity Gardens offering free winter gardening classes

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you’re a seasoned expert or just a beginner, a good garden starts with a good plan.

And if you need help getting started with that good plan, look no further than Unity Gardens in South Bend!

We may be in the middle of winter, but the team at Unity Gardens says it’s never too early to start thinking about your spring garden. That’s why Unity Gardens is offering free gardening classes every Saturday now through the end of February as part of its “Winter Garden Series.”

Topics range from indoor seed starting, soil health and composting, and pests in the garden.

Mitch Yaciw, special projects manager at Unity Gardens, joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to tell us more about what you can expect to learn from these classes. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Classes start this Saturday (Jan. 6) at 10 a.m. and run through Feb. 24. For more information, head to Unity Gardens’ website.

Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Boulevard. Classes are also available via Zoom and will be uploaded to YouTube afterwards.

