Terry McFadden honored with rosary from Fatima

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our own Terry McFadden got a huge surprise and honor on Friday afternoon from former Indiana Sen. and current Ambassador to the Holy See (The Vatican) Joe Donnelly!

Terry was gifted a rosary from the holy site of Fatima as a retirement gift. Donnelly plans to take the rosary back to Rome next week and have it blessed by Pope Francis!

While sharing the moment on 16 News Now Live, Terry also announced that the last week of February will be his last week on air here at WNDU. You can watch that announcement in the video above.

You can also watch the entire surprise from Donnelly in the video below:

