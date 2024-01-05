Sandy’s journey to a new home

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - Sandy is out of rehab and heading home. She’s a bird by the way, and she wasn’t recovering from a small fish addiction, she was recovering from years of neglect. She had been confined to a small 10′ by 10′ cage for several years and it disfigured her wing bones, leaving her unable to fly.

Fortunately, she found the care she needed at Humane Indiana Wildlife in Valparaiso. The dedicated team there provided her with a much larger space and they nursed her back to health, although she will never fly again.

Now that she’s healthy and free from pain she needs a more permanent home with much more space and that’s what she’ll be getting at the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington DC.

“Sandy is kind of like a dog now,” said Chrissie Moore of Humane Indiana Wildlife. " She even lets her handlers pet her. She is a loving big bird.”

Sandy will spend the rest of her life hanging out at the National Zoo’s newly remodeled sandhill crane sanctuary. She’ll live a life of luxury and she’ll be surrounded by other sandhill cranes.

There will be a send-off party for Sandy on Jan. 12 and WNDU.com will be there to provide you with a full report.

