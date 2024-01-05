Police searching for suspects involved in shootout with Notre Dame officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for two burglary suspects who exchanged gunfire with a Notre Dame police officer late Thursday afternoon in South Bend.

Officers were called just before 4:35 p.m. to the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard. When they arrived, a Notre Dame police officer spotted two male suspects exiting a home that they believe was being burglarized.

That’s when Indiana State Police say gunfire was exchanged between both parties. It’s currently unclear who fired first.

The two suspects ran away and eventually entered a black SUV that was able to escape from officers.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as two Black males wearing black clothing and masks. They are believed to be around 5′6″ to 6′0″ tall.

If you have any information that can help identify these suspects or the suspect vehicle (which are all pictured in the gallery above), you’re asked to call Indiana State Police at 574-546-4900.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation since this an officer-involved shooting. The status of the Notre Dame police officer is currently not known.

All information will be turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review once it’s complete.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.