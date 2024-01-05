Officials starting preparations for incoming storms across Michiana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mi. (WNDU) - Rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures are the perfect description of a Michiana winter. And around Michiana preparations have already started for the next week’s storms.

In Indiana plow trucks have already started to pre-treat roads, while dealing with flurries throughout the week.

In-Dot Officials said they started to do some pretreatment from going out and covering those flurries.

But like us In-dot officials are also on weather watch, with the rain playing a big factor on if the state will decide to pretreat the roads again. If it rains enough there will be no road treatments taking place before the snow comes.

Up in Berrien County officials have already started to piece through, the possible storms coming in. But it’s hard to have an exact course of action as officials still figure out the storm severity.

“Michigan is tough with the lake and forecasting,” said Boone. “Our staff is always working their 40 hours and then plus. So, weather dependent they are coming in as needed for all sorts of conditions. If that’s wind damage, flooding, or snow-in winter operations. We’re constantly in communications with your 911 dispatchers or our foreman and super intendent monitoring those current conditions as they come up.”

Over 50 members are on staff and help when it comes to big storms, they help to reach the 1400 miles of coverage to keep the roads clear.

“Normal start time is 7am,” said Adri Boone, Communications Director for Berrien County Road Department. “But that can vary depending on what the weather is doing and what areas in our county. and in what areas of our county.”

And how long it takes to clear the roads will depend on a couple of factors.

“If the snow doesn’t stop or the winds don’t stop a lot of times, we do have to run the same routes repeatedly before we can proceed with our whole progress throughout the whole network,” said Boone. “So, it could take all day or multiple days before seeing us on every single roads with primaries being our primary focus first as we move into secondary roads.”

If you’re going to be out traveling on the roads during this week, here are some tips officials want you to keep in mind.

Staying at least 150 feet behind the trucks as they’re out there, giving space needed to plow snow and drop salt.

Don’t pass trucks because visibility may be a concern especially while it snows, and lastly drive to the conditions.

