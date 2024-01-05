Non-alcoholic wines available at The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you taking part in “Dry January” but still want the occasional glass of wine?

If so, head over to The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen in South Bend, which has non-alcoholic wines on its menu!

And no, it’s not grape juice… It’s still wine in every way, shape, and form. It’s just had the alcohol removed from it.

Shawn and Lisa Todd from The Cellar joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to go over some of their alcohol-free options and show us some great food pairings. You can watch their full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

The Cellar is located across the street form Howard Park at 702 E. Jefferson Boulevard. For a look at the menu and other deals, click here.

