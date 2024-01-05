Mishawaka man charged with sexual battery after allegedly choking Lyft driver

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - NOTE: The following article contains content referencing sexual battery, which some might find potentially distressing.

A Mishawaka man has been arrested in connection to a sexually motivated attack against a Lyft driver on New Year’s Day.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Devlin Bertha is facing charges of sexual battery and meth possession.

Police say a Lyft driver picked up Bertha from a restaurant on Main Street in Mishawaka. Bertha was adamant about sitting in the passenger seat next to the Lyft driver, where she says he grabbed her by the throat. She asked him to stop, or else she would crash.

When her fuel light came on, she pulled into a gas station and approached a nearby officer for help.

The officer says he approached Bertha, who was still in the driver’s passenger seat, and Bertha claimed the Lyft driver had been flirting with him. Bertha was placed under arrest, and taken to jail.

Upon a search of his person, police say they found 10 grams of meth pills in his backpack and pockets.

His initial court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

