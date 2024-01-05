Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police K-9 Unit receives harness lights

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police K-9 Unit is adding a “beacon light” to the harness of every K-9 team statewide.

Police say that with the attached lights, K-9 teams will be more visible from the air, in dense areas, and in low-light environments that only add to the safety of law enforcement.

Police received the lights on Jan. 4 after an $1,800 donation from Nite Beams Products in Kalamazoo.

