LaPorte Co. mother sentenced to 42 years for role in death of 4-year-old boy

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Mary Yoder was sentenced to 42 years in prison for the neglectful role she played in the death of her 4-year-old son, Judah Morgan.

Yoder, 27, previously pleaded guilty to the charges of neglect of a dependent, resulting in death and neglect of a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse in August 2023.

Yoder addressed the court on Friday afternoon, sharing memories of what she called “her sweet boy full of joy,” how she “missed his drawings, and missed his laugh,” as well as how she should have done more to protect him.

That speech resulted in the judge pulling up the autopsy photos of Judah and telling Yoder to look at him and his badly bruised body, which her negligence helped cause.

Judah Morgan entered foster care at the age of four months, and at four years, he was placed with his biological parents. Seven months later, he was dead.

Judah Morgan (Jenna Hullett)

“We’ve got to do everything we can do for Judah because he’s not here, but he has to have a legacy. His four short little years meant something. I want everyone to know that it was preventable, and people say all the time, ‘If you see something, say something,’ and I said something, and nobody would listen. That’s the problem with this system is they fail these children all the time and then these children grow up and are a productive part of society and they turn into foster parents and they still see the system fail the kids they are fostering,” said Jenna Hullett, the foster mom of Judah.

Alan Morgan, the boy’s father, pleaded guilty to the murder of Judah in November 2022 and received a 70-year sentence.

Alan took a plea deal to remove life without the possibility of parole as a possible sentence for his role in the death.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.