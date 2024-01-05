FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday & Wednesday for a sloppy mix of snow & rain

Light snow showers will be around this weekend before an active week of rain and snow arrives.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The trend continues for an impactful weather system on Tuesday and Wednesday. Currently, we’re in line for a rain/snow mix event on Tuesday and ending as snow early Wednesday morning. At this time, there are still too many unknowns like track and temperature profile to accurately predict snow and/or rainfall totals for Michiana. As confidence builds, we will begin putting together an impact-based forecast for this time period.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun Friday otherwise staying cloudy. High around 36F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Snow showers develop overnight into Saturday morning. Low 28F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph. A light accumulation of T to 1″ is possible on the grass etc. Watch for the isolated slick spots and some slush on the roads Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with light snow & drizzle throughout the first half of the day. A light accumulation of T to 1″ is possible on the grass etc. Watch for the isolated slick spots and some slush on the roads Saturday morning. High near 35F. Low 30F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Light Snow/Drizzle at times. Watch for the isolated slick spot where snow is falling. High 38F. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and snow move in Monday night into Tuesday. High 38F. Low 32F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A sloppy mix of snow to rain and back to snow is likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will likely see wind and some impact from lake effect snow as the system moves out of the region. A shift of 100 miles in the track of this storm system will move the rain vs snow line. Details on exactly where the rain vs snow line sets up are still HIGHLY uncertain. Expect travel impacts both locally and regionally from this system.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

