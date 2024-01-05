Bradley 5 Charitable Fund donates more than $20K towards blood disorder research

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bradley Hollar tragically passed away almost 11 years ago from a rare blood clotting disorder known as Factor V Leiden. And to honor him, his family started the Bradley 5 Charitable Fund for research and awareness into the disease.

On Friday, the group presented three checks worth more than $20,000 to the W.M. Keck Center for Transgene Research at the University of Notre Dame.

Bradley 5 has a fellowship with the center, which has continued studying into the rare disorder. The center is using funds to help get necessary equipment to continue that research.

It’s all being done in Bradley’s honor.

“If you would have known him, you would’ve known his personality — he’s a mover and a shaker, and he would’ve made things happen,” says Dana Hollar, Bradley’s father and founder of the Bradley 5 Charitable Fund. “I try to follow in that, the footsteps. What I saw him in his early 20s accomplish in his short life, I use that as my motivation.”

Bradley 5 says it will continue bringing awareness to Factor V Leiden and hopes to bring attention to blood disorders at a national level.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.