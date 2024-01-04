Advertise With Us

Westbound lanes closed between Ironwood, Michigan after US-20 Bypass crash

(MGN)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The U.S. 20 Bypass is currently closed westbound between Ironwood Drive and Michigan Street after a crash on Wednesday evening.

The South Bend Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to the crash, with no serious injuries reported at this time.

Responding officers advise the section will be closed for quite some time.

