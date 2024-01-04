Advertise With Us

Well-known South Bend lawyer retiring from Foley & Small

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Well-known South Bend attorney, Doug Small, with Foley & Small is hanging up his briefcase after a successful 40-year career.

“It’s been a great ride. Wonderful people working with us. Delightful clients. And it’s been great to meet so many different people and to try to help them,” said Small.

Small is from Knox, Indiana.

He went to Indiana University for undergrad and law school and passed the bar in ‘83. Small started his career at Barnes & Thornburg in South Bend.

Then, he opened up a firm with Ed Foley in ‘95.

Over the years, they have touched the lives of thousands of people in our community.

“It’s working hard. Having our clients’ interest at heart. I bet you over ninety percent of my cases that I’ve handled I’ve reduced my fee to help the clients get a better recovery. It’s just doing the right thing. At least we’ve always tried to do the right thing,” said Small.

Small has a lot planned for retirement. He will spend time with family, travel to Europe, do some cross-country skiing, and do more volunteer work.

“I plan to be busy and enjoy it. And maybe help a few people still along the way,” said Small.

Oh, and he plans to write a book!

“Well, I’ve always had a desire to write, so there’s a couple book ideas that I have. That we will see if I can get those completed and see whether or not anybody wants to read them,” said Small.

Fort Wayne-based attorney Ed Murphy Jr. is joining the firm, which is now called Foley and Murphy.

Murphy said, “I look forward to upholding the firm’s exceptional standards of legal representation and continuing to fight for the rights of personal injury victims in our community.”

“So, it’s been a great run, and now it’s kind of let’s see what other things in life I can have that has in store for us,” said Small.

