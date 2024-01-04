Advertise With Us

US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bucket restaurant property listed for sale
The Bucket restaurant property listed for sale
Officer struck by vehicle while responding to crash on US-20 Bypass
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Watching weekend light snow and a sloppy start to next week
Matt Reum, the Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days, posts an update from the...
Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days posts update from hospital
Abby Nicole Pitcher
Missing 16-year-old from White Pigeon found safe

Latest News

File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs
New Jersey A.G. Matthew J. Platkin spoke during a press conference about the death of a Muslim...
Bias not suspected in shooing of Muslim leader, New Jersey A.G. says
The keyboard redesign will be Microsoft’s biggest change to PC keyboards since it introduced a...
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots