State grant to help YMCA of Greater Michiana continue support in Southwest Michigan

NILES, Mi. (WNDU) - The YMCA of Greater Michiana has done amazing work over the years for the people of Southwest Michigan.

And last week some of that hard work got rewarded by the state of Michigan in the form of a grant.

The money received is part of a larger grant that was given to the state alliance of Michigan YMCA’s. In total 12 million dollars was given out to 26 Michigan YMCAS spread throughout the state.

The YMCA of Greater Michiana received $249,947 of those funds that will go towards a multitude of programs the non-profit provides like free pre-schooling, before and after school camps, special needs fitness groups and even financial assistance for members who might be struggling.

It provides services and resources for people of all ages in the community and that’s why the state decided to give some support back to the YMCA.

“One of the things it tells me is our programs are evidence based,” said Mark Weber, CEO at YMCA of Greater Michiana. “We don’t just do babysitting service, or fitness programs. There is science behind a lot of our programs. There’s academics behind the youth programs we do. We monitor, we test, we evaluate, and we have that data to share with the state and say hey we are having an impact.”

The group plans on saving some of the grant money for Camp Eberhart, a summer program that helps youth grow and develop social skills through self-confidence, self-esteem. character values, and friendships.

The camp sees thousands of students from across Michiana make their way out every year.

And one thing about the YMCA, they want to make sure everyone who wants to participate in a program can. Last year the YMCA gave out over 900,000 dollars in discounts and scholarships to those who needed help participating in a program.

It’s a big goal of the YMCA to give back to the community, anyway it can.

“I go back to just because you have working families, doesn’t mean they have the money to provide appropriate programs for these kids,” said Weber. “I want to make sure they can. So, a lot of our out of school programs in Michigan, these funds will help keep them affordable for these families.”

The YMCA has two locations in Michigan located at 3665 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI and 905 North Front Street, Niles, MI 49120.

