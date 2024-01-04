Spotlight On: January 4, 2024

We talk about everything from Michiana to Hollywood in our weekly "Spotlight On" segments.
By Felicia Michelle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - In this week’s edition of Spotlight On with Felicia Michelle, we talk about a former “90210″ star attacked by motorcyclists while on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Also, we share a sneak peek at some of the biggest movies coming to theatres in 2024.

Rounding out this week is the announcement of hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg who will join NBC as a commentator for the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We talk about everything from Michiana to Hollywood in our weekly "Spotlight On" segments.

Spotlight On: January 4, 2024

Updated: 56 minutes ago
We talk about everything from Michiana to Hollywood in our weekly "Spotlight On" segments.

News

The South Bend officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer struck by vehicle while responding to crash on US-20 Bypass

Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Bend officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime

Alberto Valle-Carranza

Man arrested in LaPorte County ordered back to Washington DC to face murder charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, was arrested in LaPorte County after boarding a bus in Chicago on Dec. 20 that was headed to Michigan City.

News

The YMCA of Greater Michiana received $249,947 that will go towards a multitude of programs...

State grant to help YMCA of Greater Michiana continue support in southwest Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The money received is part of a larger grant that was given to the State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs.

Latest News

News

State grant to help provide resources for all ages at YMCA of Greater Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Watching weekend light snow and a sloppy start to next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday before we cloud back up Saturday through early next week.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Well-known South Bend lawyer retiring from Foley & Small

Well-known South Bend lawyer retiring from Foley & Small

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
A well-known South Bend attorney, with Foley & Small, is hanging up his briefcase after a successful 40-year career.

News

Longtime South Bend lawyer sets to retire

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Westbound traffic reopens on US-20 Bypass following crash

Updated: 13 hours ago