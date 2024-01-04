A sneak preview at the downtown South Bend grocery store ‘East Race Market’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long-awaited grocery store slated for downtown South Bend looks to get its day in the sun next week.

Developer Dave Matthews is inviting the public and press to the grand opening of the East Race Market on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 12 p.m.

The developer says the grocery store offers a blend of private label and national brands similar to Trader Joe’s and Aldi.

“The grocery business is new for us, right? I’ve never owned a grocery store, but we have learned a lot over the past few years and talking to a lot of different advisors, mentors, operators,” explained Matthews, owner of Matthews LLC. “What’s most important for this to succeed is like we are one of a few locally owned grocery stores now, and so how do we compete? It’s all about volume. So, I think we’ve got the logistical problem solved... We are incredibly involved in the downtown neighborhood, and this is one of those pieces of creating a vibrant, lively urban center.”

The store is 8,000 square feet, with potential plans to expand.

In the meantime, the city’s legal action against Matthews continues, as the South Bend Redevelopment Commission filed a lawsuit seeking $7.5 million in January 2023, including $5 million it gave toward the project, plus $2.5 million for breach of contract.

In November 2023, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case, with the presiding judge saying there was no precedent to resolve the dispute through a motion to dismiss.

East Race Market is located at 350 E. LaSalle Ave.

