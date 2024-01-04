Advertise With Us

A sneak preview at the downtown South Bend grocery store ‘East Race Market’

By Monica Murphy and WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long-awaited grocery store slated for downtown South Bend looks to get its day in the sun next week.

Developer Dave Matthews is inviting the public and press to the grand opening of the East Race Market on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 12 p.m.

The developer says the grocery store offers a blend of private label and national brands similar to Trader Joe’s and Aldi.

“The grocery business is new for us, right? I’ve never owned a grocery store, but we have learned a lot over the past few years and talking to a lot of different advisors, mentors, operators,” explained Matthews, owner of Matthews LLC. “What’s most important for this to succeed is like we are one of a few locally owned grocery stores now, and so how do we compete? It’s all about volume. So, I think we’ve got the logistical problem solved... We are incredibly involved in the downtown neighborhood, and this is one of those pieces of creating a vibrant, lively urban center.”

The store is 8,000 square feet, with potential plans to expand.

In the meantime, the city’s legal action against Matthews continues, as the South Bend Redevelopment Commission filed a lawsuit seeking $7.5 million in January 2023, including $5 million it gave toward the project, plus $2.5 million for breach of contract.

In November 2023, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case, with the presiding judge saying there was no precedent to resolve the dispute through a motion to dismiss.

East Race Market is located at 350 E. LaSalle Ave.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot of Andrew Mitchell.
Man arrested after striking officer with vehicle on US-20 Bypass
A mugshot of Julius.
22-year-old charged with OWI resulting in death after Mishawaka crash
First Alert Weather Day: Winter System Bringing Rain and Snow Tuesday & Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Winter System Bringing Rain and Snow Tuesday & Wednesday
Man dies in crash on US-20 in LaPorte County
Matt Reum posted two videos on Facebook on Thursday in which he gave an update on his...
Mishawaka crash survivor shares updates on health, expresses gratitude in new videos

Latest News

Swiss Valley opening for season this weekend
Officers were called late Thursday afternoon to the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard on reports...
ISP investigating shootout involving Notre Dame police officer
The impending snow may bring a sense of dread to workday commuters, but people who count on...
Swiss Valley gears up for season opener on Saturday
The popular ski resort opens for the season on Saturday.
Swiss Valley opening for season this weekend
Michael “Tonto” Alexander, owner/president of Nite Beams Products located off South 9th Street...
Michigan State Police K-9 Unit receives harness lights