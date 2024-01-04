Advertise With Us

Police find fentanyl, crack cocaine, stolen street signs during raid of Benton Harbor home

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor couple is facing several drug-related charges after police raided a home on Wednesday.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) says it served a search warrant at a home on John Street and found 44 packages of fentanyl, 31 packages of crack cocaine, and a firearm. Police also found three street signs that had recently been reported stolen.

SWET says the primary suspect, a 44-year-old Benton Harbor man, was not home, but his wife was. Detectives say they contacted the man over the phone, but he refused to come to the home.

Police are now seeking arrest warrants for both the husband and wife for the following charges:

  • Larceny of street signs
  • Possession with intent to deliver crack-cocaine
  • Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl
  • Maintaining a drug house
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Police say a child was living in the home, so Children’s Protective Services was also contacted.

