Officer struck by vehicle while responding to crash on US-20 Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The U.S. 20 Bypass has reopened to westbound traffic after a crash on Wednesday evening.

The South Bend Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to the crash, with no injuries reported. Traffic was closed between Ironwood Drive and Michigan Street following the crash to allow road crews and emergency personnel to respond.

While responding, a South Bend officer was struck by a vehicle, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

The road reopened around 11 p.m.

A map of the affected lanes. (WNDU)

