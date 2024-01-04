Notre Dame men lose heartbreaker to NC State 54-52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday night to NC State at Purcell Pavilion.

NC State did not lead for 39 minutes and 59 seconds before Wolfpack forward DJ Burns scored a game-winning layup to cap an 8-0 run in the final two minutes.

Notre Dame led by 11 at the midway point of the second half, but NC State battled back, three times getting within four points. The Fighting Irish answered with a bucket the first two times and led 52-46 with 2:10 remaining. After the Wolfpack got within four again, a turnover by Markus Burton gave NC State the ball trailing by four with 1:26 remaining.

NC State drew a foul and hit both free throws to get the Wolfpack within two, then Tae Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Notre Dame. After NC State missed a layup that could have tied it, Notre Dame’s J.R. Konieczny was called for traveling.

Trailing by two and with the ball with 26 seconds left, NC State turned to Burns, whose layup tied it with 13 seconds left. Notre Dame’s Julian Roper II drew a foul and, for the second time in the final minute, Notre Dame missed the front end of the one-and-one.

With 3 seconds left, the Wolfpack inbounded to Burns, who’s left-handed mini hook shot beat the buzzer and gave the Wolfpack their only lead of the game.

Burton led Notre Dame (6-8, 1-2 ACC) with 18 points and four assists but had six turnovers — which was two more than the entire NC State team (10-3, 2-0 ACC).

Notre Dame will host No. 14 Duke on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Est on the ACC Network.

