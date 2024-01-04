Advertise With Us

New Carlisle man charged with exploitation of minor

A mugshot of Jerald Minzey.
A mugshot of Jerald Minzey.(St. Joseph County Jail.)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New Carlisle man is facing two felony charges after he was arrested on Wednesday.

The following article contains content referencing sexual abuse that some might find potentially distressing.

52-year-old Jerald Minzey has been charged with exploitation of a minor, as well as possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Minzey had developed a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, in which the two exchanged sexually explicit photos in November 2022.

An investigation with witnesses reveals that Minzey had shown multiple people images of the victim, including a coworker. The coworker told authorities that Minzey had shared around 10 to 12 explicit photos of the girl from his phone.

One woman claims that Minzey brought the victim to her residence so she could confirm prior sexual acts between Minzey and the woman. Four days later, the woman says Minzey showed her photos of the victim while stating, “This is what I have; I don’t need you.”

Police then examined the victim’s phone, in which multiple SnapChat messages were sent where Minzey requested sexually explicit photos from the victim.

Child exploitation in the state is a Level 5 felony, punishable by one to six years in prison. Possession of child sexual abuse material, a Level 6 felony in the state, is punishable by six months to 2½ years in prison.

