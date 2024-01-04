Mother writes inspirational book to help others after daughter’s brain injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re less than a week into the new year, and for many of you, this is the time to fortify those bonds with friends and family members.

1-year-old Jersey acquired a brain injury at just 2 months old after surviving what’s called “near-missed SIDS,” which usually requires resuscitation.

But her mother, Sequoiyah Malone, is using her family’s experience to help others in a new book called “Inside of My Mind: A children’s story dedicated to brain injury.”

