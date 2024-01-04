Mother writes inspirational book to help others after daughter’s brain injury

Sequoiyah Malone is using her family's experience to help others in a new book called "Inside of My Mind: A children’s story dedicated to brain injury."
By Joshua Short and WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re less than a week into the new year, and for many of you, this is the time to fortify those bonds with friends and family members.

Well, get this: the family you’re about to meet in the video above has quite the bond.

1-year-old Jersey acquired a brain injury at just 2 months old after surviving what’s called “near-missed SIDS,” which usually requires resuscitation.

But her mother, Sequoiyah Malone, is using her family’s experience to help others in a new book called “Inside of My Mind: A children’s story dedicated to brain injury.”

Sequoiyah joined Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about her book, what inspired her to write it, and find out what advice she has for parents who are going through similar experiences. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

For more information and to get your hands on a copy of Sequoiyah’s book, click here.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

