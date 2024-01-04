Michigan man charged in widespread theft of Meijer mPerks points

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed in Michigan in a case of high stakes, high tech, hijinks.

It’s being called an example of organized retail crime. The scheme targeted the customer rewards program of Meijer stores, known as mPerks.

mPerks are loyalty points that customers can earn and perhaps take to the pumps for a dollar a gallon off on the price of gas.

It’s alleged that in April 2023, some customers first complained to the company that their points were disappearing.

“This investigation discovered encrypted chats and foreign online markets where mPerks account credentials were being offered for sale, advertised with the corresponding points contained within each account,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel during a late Thursday morning news conference in Lansing. “These marketplaces were using cryptocurrency and digital currency platforms in order to facilitate the sales.”

The investigation led to a home in Ottawa County and the arrest of 22-year-old Nicholas Mui. Nessel says a search warrant turned up $20,000 in cash and $469,000 in digital currency.

Mui faces a felony count of operating a criminal enterprise and seven counts of identity theft, although Nessel believes the case likely involved hundreds of identity theft victims.

Officials don’t believe that Meijer’s computer system was hacked but rather stolen credentials obtained in other data breaches were cross referenced with the mPerks program.

Those who used the same username and passwords in the mPerks program as they did in previous breaches became the victims.

“Consumers should heed this warning and exercise smart password discipline,” Nessel said. “If you’re notified of a data breach, any data breach, you should be changing your login credentials, not just with that breach point platform but for any other accounts for which you use the same login credentials.”

Meijer has apparently reinstated the previous balances of accrued points to affected customers suffering verified thefts at a corporate loss calculated to exceed $1 million.

