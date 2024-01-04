Advertise With Us

Michiana Eats: Outlaw BBQ

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Outlaw BBQ opened in Lakeville in 2022.

And while the restaurant hasn’t been around too long, it has grown in popularity.

Outlaw BBQ was voted the best barbecue in Michiana by a poll on mydealsmichiana.com.

Everything on the menu is cooked in the woodfire smoker, including the cookies and cobbler.

“We make everything in house,” said Carrie Jamrozy, the owner. “All the sauces, the recipes are all scratch recipes. This is how we’ve been feeding people for years.”

Outlaw BBQ is open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, watch the above video or click here.

