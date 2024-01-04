Medical Moment: Using blue light to identify bladder cancer

(WNDU) - This year, more than 82,000 people will be told they have bladder cancer, and almost 17,000 will die from it.

But with the new year, there is some new hope.

Recently-built technology is helping to light up the problem like never before, potentially helping patients.

Frank Sinatra had it, as did Jack Lemmon, Telly Savalas, and U.S. Senator Hubert Humphrey. Bladder cancer is almost three times more common in men than women. The key to beating it is early detection.

One of the first signs is blood in the urine. Patients may also experience frequent urination and pelvic or back pain. Detecting it early is key to survival.

“It’s very important because when we find this, people on this stage, we can offer them the treatment, aggressive treatment,” said Dr. Amirali Salmasi, a urologist at UC San Diego Health.

UC San Diego oncologists are now using blue light cystoscopy to detect and monitor bladder cancer. It’s the same technology used in computer monitors, smartphones, tablets, and TVs. Before the procedure, urologists insert a special dye into the bladder. Then, using a catheter, doctors use a camera with a white light to look inside. That’s when they switch to a blue light. Combined with the dye, it makes the once undetectable cancer cells glow fluorescent pink.

“With blue light, the cancer cells accumulate this drugs and they have fluoresce,” Dr. Salmasi explained. “By doing that, we can have some contrast between the tumor cells and the normal cells. And by doing that increase our detection rate.”

You can see the difference between using the white light and blue light.

“In 11% of the people, they can change your diagnosis or upgrade your diagnosis,” she said.

Lighting up cancer cells to kill them and save lives.

The treatment is FDA-approved and can be used in both the clinic and the operating room for new diagnosis and also for monitoring those who are battling the disease.

