Man dies in crash on US-20 in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man from Washington state died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in LaPorte County.

Deputies from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called around 3:35 p.m. CST to US-20 just east of County Road 525 West.

Investigators say a gray 2023 Toyota passenger vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Charles A. Adams of Seattle, Wash., was heading west on US-20 when it crashed into the back of a white 2022 Ram pickup truck being driven by a 55-year-old man from Porter, Ind.

The Toyota left the road, went into a ditch, and rolled over several times before coming to a rest.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

