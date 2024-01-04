Man dies in crash on US-20 in LaPorte County

(Arizona's Family)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man from Washington state died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in LaPorte County.

Deputies from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called around 3:35 p.m. CST to US-20 just east of County Road 525 West.

Investigators say a gray 2023 Toyota passenger vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Charles A. Adams of Seattle, Wash., was heading west on US-20 when it crashed into the back of a white 2022 Ram pickup truck being driven by a 55-year-old man from Porter, Ind.

The Toyota left the road, went into a ditch, and rolled over several times before coming to a rest.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Mother writes inspirational book to help others after daughter’s brain injury

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Short and WNDU.com
Sequoiyah Malone is using her family’s experience to help others in a new book called “Inside of My Mind: A children’s story dedicated to brain injury.”

News

Inside of My Mind: A children’s story dedicated to brain injury

Mother writes inspirational book to help others after daughter’s brain injury

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Sequoiyah Malone is using her family's experience to help others in a new book called "Inside of My Mind: A children’s story dedicated to brain injury."

Entertainment

Spotlight On: January 4, 2024

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Felicia Michelle
We talk about everything from Michiana to Hollywood in our weekly "Spotlight On" segments.

News

We talk about everything from Michiana to Hollywood in our weekly "Spotlight On" segments.

Spotlight On: January 4, 2024

Updated: 2 hours ago
We talk about everything from Michiana to Hollywood in our weekly "Spotlight On" segments.

Latest News

News

The South Bend officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer struck by vehicle while responding to crash on US-20 Bypass

Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Bend officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime

Alberto Valle-Carranza

Man arrested in LaPorte County ordered back to Washington DC to face murder charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, was arrested in LaPorte County after boarding a bus in Chicago on Dec. 20 that was headed to Michigan City.

News

The YMCA of Greater Michiana received $249,947 that will go towards a multitude of programs...

State grant to help YMCA of Greater Michiana continue support in southwest Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The money received is part of a larger grant that was given to the State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs.

News

State grant to help provide resources for all ages at YMCA of Greater Michiana

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Watching weekend light snow and a sloppy start to next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday before we cloud back up Saturday through early next week.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago