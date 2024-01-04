Man arrested in LaPorte County ordered back to Washington DC to face murder charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was arrested in LaPorte County last month after being wanted for a murder in Washington, D.C., has been ordered back to D.C. to face charges related to that murder.

Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, is accused of killing a 31-year-old woman in a domestic altercation in D.C. back on Dec. 19. Police learned the following day that he had boarded a bus in Chicago that was headed to Michigan City.

Law enforcement worked quickly to intercept the bus and take Valle-Carranza into custody. He was then taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where was held without bond on charges of second-degree murder while armed.

On Wednesday, a judge in South Bend’s federal court issued an order of removal to have the U.S. Marshals transport Valle-Carranza back to D.C. to face his charges.

