Man arrested after striking officer with vehicle on US-20 Bypass

The South Bend officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a South Bend police officer with a vehicle while he was responding to a car crash Wednesday night.

The South Bend Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to the crash on the U.S. 20 Bypass, with no injuries reported. Traffic was closed between Ironwood Drive and Michigan Street following the crash to allow road crews and emergency personnel to respond.

While responding, South Bend Officer Terry Redden stepped over the median to get closer to the crash location in the westbound lanes, as the initial call for the accident mistakenly reported the eastbound lanes being affected.

As he was approaching the rear door of a crashed vehicle, a westbound driver struck the car, pushing it into the officer.

Redden was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as Andrew Mitchell, 36, of North Liberty, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Police have forwarded the preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated to the county prosecutor’s office for review before formal charges are filed.

The U.S. 20 Bypass reopened to westbound traffic around 11 p.m.

A map of the affected lanes.
A map of the affected lanes.(WNDU)

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Light snow this weekend; First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
The sky will try to open up with more sunshine on Friday before a few winter systems this weekend and next week

News

Matt Reum posted two videos on Facebook on Thursday in which he gave an update on his...

Mishawaka crash survivor shares updates on health, expresses gratitude in new videos

Updated: 5 hours ago
Matt Reum posted two videos on Facebook on Thursday in which he gave an update on his condition and thanked everyone for their support.

Crime

SWET says it served a search warrant at a home on John Street and found 44 packages of...

Police find fentanyl, crack cocaine, stolen street signs during raid of Benton Harbor home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
A Benton Harbor couple is facing several drug-related charges after police raided a home on Wednesday.

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Using blue light to identify bladder cancer

Medical Moment: Using blue light to identify bladder cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Recently-built technology is helping to light up the problem like never before, potentially helping patients.

News

Officials: Cedar Glen Apartments failed two inspections

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

22-year-old charged with OWI resulting in death after Mishawaka crash

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Cedar Glen Apartments failed multiple rental safety inspections, city officials say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal
The city says the property will incur more fines if these recent critical violations are not resolved within 10 days after the initial citation.

News

Medical Moment: Blue light helps identify bladder cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crash

A mugshot of Julius.

22-year-old charged with OWI resulting in death after Mishawaka crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
A 22-year-old from Mishawaka is behind bars after a car crash resulted in the death of a woman on Wednesday.

Michigan

Michigan man charged in widespread theft of Meijer mPerks points

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Some alleged high stakes, high tech, high jinks have resulted in an organized retail crime case being cracked in the state of Michigan.

News

Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday

Jurists in Michiana express safety concerns after Nevada judge attacked in courtroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By George Mallet
This incident is alarming to everyone, but it’s particularly alarming to people working in the criminal justice system.