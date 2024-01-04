Man arrested after striking officer with vehicle on US-20 Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a South Bend police officer with a vehicle while he was responding to a car crash Wednesday night.

The South Bend Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to the crash on the U.S. 20 Bypass, with no injuries reported. Traffic was closed between Ironwood Drive and Michigan Street following the crash to allow road crews and emergency personnel to respond.

While responding, South Bend Officer Terry Redden stepped over the median to get closer to the crash location in the westbound lanes, as the initial call for the accident mistakenly reported the eastbound lanes being affected.

As he was approaching the rear door of a crashed vehicle, a westbound driver struck the car, pushing it into the officer.

Redden was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as Andrew Mitchell, 36, of North Liberty, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Police have forwarded the preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated to the county prosecutor’s office for review before formal charges are filed.

The U.S. 20 Bypass reopened to westbound traffic around 11 p.m.

A map of the affected lanes. (WNDU)

